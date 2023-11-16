Veranda Learning Solutions stock gains 29% in two sessions; here's why
Veranda Learning Solutions saw its shares surge 29% over the past two trading sessions, driven by strong Q2FY24 results. The company reported a revenue of ₹100.27 crore, up 159% YoY, and narrowed its net loss to ₹1.53 crore.
Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions, a coaching services provider, rallied sharply over the last two trading sessions, gaining 29% to ₹258.60 apiece as investors were impressed with the company's Q2FY24 performance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started