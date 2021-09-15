Veteran banker says India credit market worst she’s seen in two decades

The flood of cash that the Reserve Bank of India has pumped into the market amid the pandemic has headed into shorter notes with top ratings, while there’s little demand for weaker credit due in more than three years, according to Sujata Guhathakurta, the head of debt capital markets at the Mumbai-based lender. Companies are instead getting funds from banks, obstructing India’s efforts to wean borrowers from loans by expanding the bond market.

