Stock Market Today: VFX stock declared fund raise via QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement). Here is the Date, floor price, other details you should know about Basilic Fly Studio Limited

VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio fund raise Date, floor price and other details Creatively driven worldwide VFX powerhouse Basilic Fly Studio Limited announced that its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issuance will open on September 8, 2025.

VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio QIP date The QIP will open on September 8, 2025, and close on September 11, 2025.

VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio Allotment date Allotment for VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio is set to open on September 11, 2025

VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio floor price details The market price of the company as on September 8, 2025, was ₹492.85, while the floor price has been set by Basilic Fly floor at ₹441.81 per equity share.

VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio Lead manager GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the QIP issue's Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM).

VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio - Financials VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio recently reported Revenue at ₹306.07 crore during FY25 grew 189% YoY. The Net profit reported by Basilic Fly Studio stood at ₹ ₹46 crore. The Return on Equity or ROE as per Basilic Fly Studio stood at 28% While Return on Capital Employed or ROCE stood at 23%. The Collections were at ₹280 crore during FY25.

About VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio More than 11,300 projects have been successfully completed by Basilic Fly Studio for more than 390 international clients, including Sony, Netflix, and Amazon. Its portfolio includes:

1,100+ films

2,100+ series

8,100+ ads

Global blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water, Sonic 3, Pushpa 2, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, and Blue Beetle have all included the company's visual effects talent.

VFX stock, Basilic Fly Studio objectives of the issue The funds raised through the QIP as per Basilic Fly Studio will be strategically deployed for