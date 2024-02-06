V-Gaurd share price down 2%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
Stock Market Today: V-Guard Industries share price declined 2% on Tuesday. Though V-Guard's Q3 performance saw impact of weak consumer demand, nevertheless the demand improved by end of the quarter. Operating margins expanded and net profit grew 48.3% y-o-y. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?
V-Guard Industries share price though declined 2% on Tuesday, however is up more than 5% since results.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message