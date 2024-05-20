V-Guard Industries: 4 key reasons why Jefferies expects 19% upside for the stock post Q4 results
Q4 Result: V-Guard share price having risen more than 47% in a year, is trading near 52-week high. As decent growth in Electrical, Electronics segment helped V-Guard's Q4, its consumer durables, Sunflame sales growth is rising. Here are 4 key reasons why Jefferies expects19% upside for the stock.
Q4 Results: V-Guard Industries share price has risen more than 47% in a year and is also trading near 52 week highs seen last week. The Q4 performance remained decent with uptick in sales for Electronics and Electricals segments as well as rising consumer durables and acquired Sunflame sales. '
