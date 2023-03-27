Vi stock hits fresh 1-year low as brokerage sees delay in tariff hike till 2024 polls1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:56 PM IST
The brokerage's note highlighted that RJio's new family postpaid plans effectively caps the customer outgo at ~Rs205-235/month and would likely delay the prospects of a tariff hike and 5G monetization until after the 2024 general elections.
Telecom major, Vodafone Idea's stock price nosedived to a fresh 52-week low on Monday after brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities said there could be a delay in tariff hikes and 5G monetization till the 2024 general elections. If that is the case, then the delay in the tariff hike could hurt Vodafone's Idea the most.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×