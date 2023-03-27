Telecom major, Vodafone Idea's stock price nosedived to a fresh 52-week low on Monday after brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities said there could be a delay in tariff hikes and 5G monetization till the 2024 general elections. If that is the case, then the delay in the tariff hike could hurt Vodafone's Idea the most.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}