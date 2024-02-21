Vibhor Steel share price becomes first mainboard IPO of 2024 to list above 190% premium
Vibhor Steel IPO garners massive subscription rate of 298.86 times, debuting with a 181% premium and settling at a 195.5% gain. The company collaborates with Jindal Pipes Limited, exporting products globally and introducing new product lines under its brand.
The Indian IPO market appears to be a significant wealth generator, swiftly multiplying investors' wealth within mere days. Over the past year, a majority of IPOs entering the primary market have seen strong opening gains.
