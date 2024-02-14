Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO receives stellar response from investors; should you subscribe?
Vibhor Steel Tubes is a manufacturer and exporter of mild steel, carbon steel, ERW black and galvanised pipes, hollow steel pipes, and cold-rolled steel (CR) strips and coils.
The ₹72 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Vibhor Steel Tubes received a remarkable response from investors on its first day of bidding, with subscription reaching 27.63 times. Opened on February 13, the bidding attracted bids for 9.92 crore shares against the available 35.92 lakh shares. The IPO will remain open until February 15. As of noon on the second day, the IPO was subscribed 61.48 times, according to Chittorgarh.
