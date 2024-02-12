Vibhor Steel Tubes raises ₹21 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
The company allocated 14,24,907 equity shares at a price of ₹151 per share to its anchor investors.
Steel pipes and tubes manufacturer Vibhor Steel Tubes on Monday said that it has raised over ₹21.5 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
