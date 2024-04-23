Vibhor Steel Tubes share price jumps nearly 100% in two months; should you buy, sell or hold?
Vibhor Steel Tubes share price surged 100% since debut in February, opening today at ₹299.50 on BSE. Dr. Ravi Singh of Religare Broking Ltd highlighted concerns about cash flow and net profit not increasing significantly.
Since its debut in February, Vibhor Steel Tubes share price has rocketed by about 100% in just two months. Investors have witnessed a gain of over ₹29,000 in the counter's value since its launch. Vibhor Steel Tubes share price today opened at ₹299.50 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹304.70 and an intraday low of ₹291.50.
