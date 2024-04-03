Vibhor Steel Tubes stock jumps over 19% to hit 3-week high, up 32% in 3 sessions; here's why
Shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes jumped over 19% to hit a 3-week high. Over the last three trading sessions (including today), the stock spiked 32%.
Continuing their winning streak for the third consecutive trading session, shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes surged over 19% to ₹332 apiece in today's intraday trade on strong spike in volumes, hitting a three-week high. This brings the total gain over the past three days to 32%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started