Vidya Wires IPO: Issue subscribed 29 times on final day; NII, retail portions see huge demand, GMP signals 11% premium

Vidya Wires IPO saw a subscription rate of 28.53 times, with strong demand from non-institutional investors. The IPO, priced between 48-52, raised 300 crore. Allotment is expected on December 08, and shares may list at 56 based on current grey market premium.

A Ksheerasagar
Published5 Dec 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Vidya Wires IPO in focus: The IPO of Vidya Wires has witnessed a sharp rise in investor interest, especially from institutional participants, during the final day of bidding, which pushed the subscription rate nearly 30 times.

The issue, which opened on Wednesday, December 03, closed today, and during the three-day bidding period, it attracted bids for 115 crore shares against over 4.03 crore shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 28.53 times, as per exchange data.

Among the investor categories, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw a strong spike in demand, with the quota being subscribed 56 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 5.45 times, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 30 times.

Vidya Wires IPO Details

Vidya Wires IPO, worth 300 crore, is priced in the range of 48-52 per equity share. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares aggregating to 274 crore and an offer for sale of 0.50 crore shares aggregating to 26.01 crore.

The company plans to utilise net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up new projects in subsidiary ALCU, payment of debt, and for general corporate purposes.

As the bidding for the issue closed, investors can expect the allotment of basis to be finalised on December 08, with the listing expected to take place next Wednesday on December 10.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP

Vidya Wires IPO grey market premium (GMP) today stood at 06. This means that in the grey market, Vidya Wires shares are trading at 52 above the upper end of the price band.

At the prevailing GMP, Vidya Wires shares could list at 58, a premium of 11.54%. The grey market premium signals investor willingness to pay over and above the issue price.

About Vidya Wires

Vidya Wires manufactures winding and conductivity products for a range of critical industries and applications. Its product portfolio includes precision-engineered wires, enameled copper rectangular strips, paper-insulated copper conductors, copper busbars and bare copper conductors, specialized winding wires, PV ribbons, and aluminum paper-covered strips, among others.

The company's products are used in varied critical applications such as energy generation & transmission, electrical systems, electric motors, clean energy systems, electric mobility, and railways.

Vidya Wires IPO

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

