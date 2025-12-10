Vidya Wires share price: IPO makes flat debut, lists at ₹52, same as issue price

Vidya Wires IPO Listing: Vidya Wires share price made a flat debut in the Indian stock market today, December 10. Vidya Wires share price was listed on Wednesday at ₹52 apiece on NSE, same as its issue price. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹52.13, up 0.25% from issue price.

The Vidya Wires IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹4 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹56 — translating to a premium of 7.69% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Vidya Wires IPO Details Vidya Wires made a muted debut on the BSE and NSE on December 10, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on December 3 and closed on December 5, with allotments finalised on December 8. The ₹300.01 crore Vidya Wires IPO consists of a fresh issue of 5.27 crore shares totaling ₹274.00 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.50 crore shares valued at ₹26.01 crore.

The price band was fixed at ₹48–52 per share, with a lot size of 200 shares. For retail investors, the minimum application is one lot, requiring an outlay of ₹14,976 at the upper price of ₹52.

The company intends to use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure for new projects in subsidiary ALCU, repay outstanding borrowings, and meet general corporate purposes.

The IPO wrapped up with an impressive overall subscription of 28.53x on Day 3. Segment-wise, the retail portion was subscribed 29.98x, the NII category attracted 55.94x bids, and the QIB quota was booked 5.45x. In all, the company logged 115.23 crore bids against the 4.03 crore shares on offer.

Separately, the company disclosed on December 2 that it had raised ₹90 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO opening. The anchor book saw participation from Bandhan MF, Bank of India MF, LIC MF, Maybank Securities, MAIQ Growth Scheme, and Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow Series 2, underscoring strong institutional interest.

Under the net offer structure, 50% of the shares are set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% is reserved for retail investors, and the remaining 15% is allocated to non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.

About Vidya Wires Vidya Wires ranks among India’s largest manufacturers of winding and conductivity solutions, supplying critical components for industrial applications. Its offerings span enamelled wires, specialized winding wires, copper busbars, bare copper conductors, enamelled copper rectangular strips, paper-insulated copper conductors, PV ribbons, and aluminium paper-covered strips.