Mint Market
Subscribe

Vidya Wires share price jumps 12% after flat debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Vidya Wires share price rose over 12% after a flat debut, reaching 58.48 on BSE. The IPO was oversubscribed 26.59 times, and the company plans to use proceeds for capital expenditures and debt settlement. Analysts suggest holding the stock for medium to long-term gains.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published10 Dec 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Vidya Wires share price jumps 12% after flat debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?
Vidya Wires share price jumps 12% after flat debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Vidya Wires share price jumped over 12% from the issue price after a flat debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. Vidya Wires share price opened at 52.13 on the BSE, slightly higher by 0.25% compared to the issue price of 52. However, the stock soon rallied and increased by 12.46% to reach 58.48.

On the NSE, the company's shares also debuted at the issue price of 52. Subsequently, the stock of Vidya Wires rose by 12.40% to 58.45. The company's market capitalization was reported at 1,161.30 crore on the BSE.

Advertisement

At 14:46 IST, Vidya Wires share price was trading over 3% higher at 54.13 apiece on the BSE, and the stock traded nearly 2% higher at 54 . 15 apiece on the NSE.

The 300-crore Vidya Wires IPO garnered a subscription rate of 26.59 times on the last day of the share sale on Friday. Vidya Wires IPO price band has been set between 48 and 52 per share.

The public offering consists of a fresh issue of shares totaling 274 crore, as well as an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 50.01 lakh shares estimated at 26 crore.

Advertisement

The company plans to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue for financing capital expenditures required for establishing new projects in subsidiary ALCU, settling debts, and for general corporate purposes.

Vidya Wires is among the leading manufacturers of winding and conductivity products for various essential industries and applications.

Also Read | Vidya Wires share: IPO makes flat debut, lists at ₹52, same as issue price

Vidya Wires share price outlook

Shivani Nyati, the Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, noted that the flat listing reflects a well-balanced market sentiment, with investors opting to hold back until there is clarity on operational performance and earnings visibility before assigning greater valuations. The company's advantages include a diverse range of products in enamelled copper wires, solid relationships with industrial clients, and a growing footprint in areas such as electricals, automotive components, and consumer durables. Its manufacturing capabilities, extensive industry experience, and steady revenue growth contributed to the strong subscription rates seen during the IPO.

Advertisement

The IPO was primarily bolstered by non-institutional and retail investors who are optimistic about the company's potential to gain from the increasing demand for electrical components, the expansion of manufacturing capacities, and the rising opportunities within the industrial and infrastructure sectors.

"Investors or traders who received allotment may consider holding the stock for the medium to long term, particularly if the company executes well on capacity utilization and margin improvement. Those looking for risk management may keep a stop-loss near 45 while monitoring quarterly performance for cues on future growth," said Nyati.

Also Read | Vidya Wires IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 28.53x; check latest GMP here

Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd, remarked that although the company had a flat opening, it presents opportunities for long-term investors supported by robust fundamentals and favourable sector trends.

Advertisement

“In the short term, investors should keep an eye on the Q3FY26 results to assess margin sustainability in light of competitive pricing challenges. As a newly listed entity, liquidity is expected to accumulate gradually, making the stock appealing for growth-focused portfolios aimed at gaining exposure to India’s burgeoning industrial manufacturing sector,” said Singh.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 
 
Market CapitalizationIndian Stock MarketVidya Wires
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVidya Wires share price jumps 12% after flat debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?
Read Next Story