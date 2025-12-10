Vidya Wires share price jumps 12% after flat debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Vidya Wires share price jumped over 12% from the issue price after a flat debut in the Indian stock market on Wednesday. Vidya Wires share price opened at ₹52.13 on the BSE, slightly higher by 0.25% compared to the issue price of ₹52. However, the stock soon rallied and increased by 12.46% to reach ₹58.48.

On the NSE, the company's shares also debuted at the issue price of ₹52. Subsequently, the stock of Vidya Wires rose by 12.40% to ₹58.45. The company's market capitalization was reported at ₹1,161.30 crore on the BSE.

At 14:46 IST, Vidya Wires share price was trading over 3% higher at ₹54.13 apiece on the BSE, and the stock traded nearly 2% higher at ₹54 . 15 apiece on the NSE.

The ₹300-crore Vidya Wires IPO garnered a subscription rate of 26.59 times on the last day of the share sale on Friday. Vidya Wires IPO price band has been set between ₹48 and ₹52 per share.

The public offering consists of a fresh issue of shares totaling ₹274 crore, as well as an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 50.01 lakh shares estimated at ₹26 crore.

The company plans to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue for financing capital expenditures required for establishing new projects in subsidiary ALCU, settling debts, and for general corporate purposes.

Vidya Wires is among the leading manufacturers of winding and conductivity products for various essential industries and applications.

Vidya Wires share price outlook Shivani Nyati, the Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, noted that the flat listing reflects a well-balanced market sentiment, with investors opting to hold back until there is clarity on operational performance and earnings visibility before assigning greater valuations. The company's advantages include a diverse range of products in enamelled copper wires, solid relationships with industrial clients, and a growing footprint in areas such as electricals, automotive components, and consumer durables. Its manufacturing capabilities, extensive industry experience, and steady revenue growth contributed to the strong subscription rates seen during the IPO.

The IPO was primarily bolstered by non-institutional and retail investors who are optimistic about the company's potential to gain from the increasing demand for electrical components, the expansion of manufacturing capacities, and the rising opportunities within the industrial and infrastructure sectors.

"Investors or traders who received allotment may consider holding the stock for the medium to long term, particularly if the company executes well on capacity utilization and margin improvement. Those looking for risk management may keep a stop-loss near ₹45 while monitoring quarterly performance for cues on future growth," said Nyati.

Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services Ltd, remarked that although the company had a flat opening, it presents opportunities for long-term investors supported by robust fundamentals and favourable sector trends.

“In the short term, investors should keep an eye on the Q3FY26 results to assess margin sustainability in light of competitive pricing challenges. As a newly listed entity, liquidity is expected to accumulate gradually, making the stock appealing for growth-focused portfolios aimed at gaining exposure to India’s burgeoning industrial manufacturing sector,” said Singh.