Vijaya Diagnostic IPO (Initial Public Offering) will be opened for subscription on 1st September 2021. ₹1,895.04 crore worth IPO will remain open for bidding till 3rd September 2021. However, the public issue has already started attracting grey market as shares of Vijay Diagnostics are available at a premium of ₹35 to ₹40.

Here we list out important details in regard to Vijaya Diagnostic IPO:

- Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP: Grey market premium (GMP) of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO has become available now. Vijaya Diagnostic IPO grey market premium today is ₹35 to ₹40. According to market observers, this ₹35 to ₹40 Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is an indication that grey market is expecting listing gain from the public issue, though it is moderate. They went on to add that ₹35 to ₹40 GMP means grey market is expecting listing of Vijaya Diagnostic shares at around ₹566 to ₹571.

- Vijaya Diagnostic IPO price: Promoters of the company have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹522 to ₹531.

- Vijaya Diagnostic IPO size: Promoters of the company aims to raise ₹1,895.04 crore from the public issue, which is 100 per cent OFS in nature.

- Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment date: Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic is expected to get finalised on 8th September 2021.

- Vijaya Diagnostic IPO listing date: The tentative date for listing of Vijaya Diagnostic shares is 14th September 2021. It will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

- Vijaya Diagnostic IPO lot size: A bidder will have to apply for the public issue in lots and one lot will comprise 28 Vijaya Diagnostic shares. An applicant can apply for minimum on lot and maximum 13 lots of the public issue

- Vijaya Diagnostic IPO investment limit: As a bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots, a bidder can invest minimum ₹14,868 ( ₹531 x 28) while the maximum amount that a bidder can invest in this IPO is ₹1,93,284 [( ₹531 x 28) x 13].

