Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: GMP, price, other details that you should know

- Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP: Grey market premium (GMP) of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO has become available now. Vijaya Diagnostic IPO grey market premium today is ₹35 to ₹40. According to market observers, this ₹35 to ₹40 Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is an indication that grey market is expecting listing gain from the public issue, though it is moderate. They went on to add that ₹35 to ₹40 GMP means grey market is expecting listing of Vijaya Diagnostic shares at around ₹566 to ₹571.