Vijay Kedia portfolio: Indian retail investors religiously follow portfolio of smart marquee investors. This trick helps them find value picks and at the same time it helps them understand the smart fund flow in the Indian markets. So, for those investors who follow Vijay Kedia portfolio, there is a piece of news for them. Ace Indian investor has added two new stocks in its portfolio in April to June 2021 quarter. Those two new stocks are Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India and Elecon Engineering Company. In Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Vijay Kedia has 1.02 per cent share holding while in Elecon Engineering Company, wealth manager and investor has 1.19 per cent share holding. The news came in the public domain after the two companies filed their shareholding pattern for Q1 FY22 with the Indian exchanges.

Vijay Kedia share holdings

As per the shareholding pattern of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Vijay Kedia holds 13.6 lakh company shares that he bought during April to June 2021 period. These 13.6 lakh company shares are around 1.02 per cent of the net company shares. Similarly, Elecon Engineering Company's shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 period says that Vijay Kedia bought 13,37,772 shares that are to the tune of 1.19 per cent of the net company shares.

Elecon Engineering Company share price has delivered near 5 per cent in the last one month while in the last 6 months; the engineering stock has shot up over 200 per cent. The Vijay Kedia portfolio stock jumped from ₹48.15 per stock levels to ₹145.70 today (at 10:33 AM) in the last six month.

Similarly, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India share price has shot up over 5 per cent in the last one month while in the last 6 months, this Vijay Kedia portfolio share has went up around 26 per cent. In the last 6 months, this Vijay Kedia stock went up from ₹235.75 per stock levels to ₹297.90 today (at 10:36 AM). Market observers are speculating that Vijay Kedia might have bought this hospitality stock keeping attractive valuations and expected rise post-Covid.

