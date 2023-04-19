Vijay Kedia adds this smallcap stock to his portfolio, shares jump 18%1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:56 PM IST
- Kedia Securities bought 1 crore shares during the March 2023 quarter, which is equivalent to 1.29 per cent stake in the civil construction company
Shares of Patel Engineering Limited rallied more than 18 per cent in Wednesday's opening trade after ace investor Vijay Kedia added the smallcap firm stock to this portfolio.
