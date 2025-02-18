The ongoing selloff in the Indian stock market has not spared even the most seasoned investors. The portfolios of some of the Big Bulls of Dalal Street are flashing red, witnessing sharp cuts of up to 30% since the end of the September quarter, and up to 25% since the end of December.

The top 22 biggest investors have cumulatively lost nearly ₹69,000 crore during the stock market crash, which has seen the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty declining 13% from their all-time high levels. The sell-off in mid-cap and small-caps is even worse as they are down over 20% from their peaks.

Biggest Losers Avenue Supermarts promoter and Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani's portfolio has emerged as the biggest casualty of the bear run, losing 28% of its value since October 1, translating into a loss of ₹63,839 crore. Damani's biggest stock holding Avenue Supermarts has lost 28% in the last six months while Trent, his second-biggest bet, is down 25% in the same period. Although so far this year, the value of his portfolio is in the green, defying market trend.

Shareholder Name Holding value as of February 14 Change in value since Dec end (%) Change in value since Sept end (%) RADHAKISHAN SHIVKISHAN DAMANI 167,643 2.55 -27.58 RAKESH RADHESHYAM JHUNJHUNWALA (LATE) 59,709 -12.43 6.85 AKASH MANEK BHANSHALI 6,284 -18.28 -15.79 HEMENDRA MATHRADAS KOTHARI 6,374 -11.21 -28.79 MUKUL MAHAVIR PRASAD AGRAWAL 5,743 -14.44 -6.25 ASHISH DHAWAN 3,195 -12.28 -19.07 NEMISH SHANTILAL SHAH 2,985 -17.59 -21.77 MANISH JAIN 2,241 -18.57 33.27 ASHISH RAMCHANDRA KACHOLIA 1,767 -15.75 -6.39 YUSUFFALI MUSALIAM VEETTIL ABDUL KADER 1,842 -9.77 -9.15 ANIL KUMAR GOEL 1,712 -14.15 -24.34 ANUJ ANANTRAI SHETH 1,548 -19.21 -24.14 TEJAS BHALCHANDRA TRIVEDI 1,585 -12.33 -19.31 VIJAY KISHANLAL KEDIA 1,150 -22.09 -30.53 VISHWAS AMBALAL PATEL 862 -24.72 -27.02 BHAVOOK TRIPATHI 896 -20.90 -22.90 RAJESH KUMAR 784 -17.44 -23.15 DILIP KUMAR VISHINDAS LAKHI 786 -16.46 -18.41 SAMEER MAHENDRA SAMPAT 564 -16.89 -17.73 SANJIV DHIRESH SHAH 542 -14.30 6.39 HITESH SATISHCHANDRA DOSHI 460 -19.07 -29.17 SACHIN BANSAL 422 -16.46 -31.65 Source: Prime Infobase

Meanwhile, Vijay Kedia's portfolio value has shrunk by ₹505 crore or 30.5% in over seven months, with his top two holdings - Atul Auto and Tejas Networks down 30-37% in the last six-month period.

Akash Bhansali's portfolio has lost 16% of its value since October 1, while investment banker-turned-entrepreneur Hemendra Kothari has seen a 29% wealth erosion. Ashish Dhawan and Nemish Shah's portfolios are down 19-22% during this period.

Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agarwal have managed to limit their losses to 6% since October 1. Still, the fall has increased since January 1 to up to 15% as the selloff in the broader market deepened this year.

Lastly, Sachin Bansal, Flipkart's founder and now Navi's CEO, has been one of the worst hit in the ongoing bloodbath, losing 32% of its portfolio value.

Flashing Green On the other hand, the Jhunjhunwala family, Manish Jain and Sanjiv Shah managed to buck the weak market trend, witnessing a 6-33% increase in their wealth since October 1. The Jhunjhunwala family's portfolio has gained from the listing of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, where it holds a 49.54% stake worth ₹14,400 crore.

Data Source: Prime Infobase