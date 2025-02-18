Mint Market

Vijay Kedia, Ashish Kacholia to Sachin Bansal: How ace investors’ portfolio fared amid stock market crash

The Indian stock market selloff has affected major investors, with the top 22 losing nearly 69,000 crore. Radhakishan Damani's portfolio faced a 28% drop, while Vijay Kedia lost 30.5%. In contrast, the Jhunjhunwala family saw gains of 6-33% amid the downturn.

Saloni Goel
Updated18 Feb 2025, 10:44 AM IST
The ongoing selloff in the Indian stock market has not spared even the most seasoned investors. The portfolios of some of the Big Bulls of Dalal Street are flashing red, witnessing sharp cuts of up to 30% since the end of the September quarter, and up to 25% since the end of December.

The top 22 biggest investors have cumulatively lost nearly 69,000 crore during the stock market crash, which has seen the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty declining 13% from their all-time high levels. The sell-off in mid-cap and small-caps is even worse as they are down over 20% from their peaks.

Biggest Losers

Avenue Supermarts promoter and Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani's portfolio has emerged as the biggest casualty of the bear run, losing 28% of its value since October 1, translating into a loss of 63,839 crore. Damani's biggest stock holding Avenue Supermarts has lost 28% in the last six months while Trent, his second-biggest bet, is down 25% in the same period. Although so far this year, the value of his portfolio is in the green, defying market trend.

Shareholder NameHolding value as of February 14Change in value since Dec end (%)Change in value since Sept end (%)
RADHAKISHAN SHIVKISHAN DAMANI167,6432.55-27.58
RAKESH RADHESHYAM JHUNJHUNWALA (LATE)59,709-12.436.85
AKASH MANEK BHANSHALI6,284-18.28-15.79
HEMENDRA MATHRADAS KOTHARI6,374-11.21-28.79
MUKUL MAHAVIR PRASAD AGRAWAL5,743-14.44-6.25
ASHISH DHAWAN3,195-12.28-19.07
NEMISH SHANTILAL SHAH2,985-17.59-21.77
MANISH JAIN2,241-18.5733.27
ASHISH RAMCHANDRA KACHOLIA1,767-15.75-6.39
YUSUFFALI MUSALIAM VEETTIL ABDUL KADER1,842-9.77-9.15
ANIL KUMAR GOEL1,712-14.15-24.34
ANUJ ANANTRAI SHETH1,548-19.21-24.14
TEJAS BHALCHANDRA TRIVEDI1,585-12.33-19.31
VIJAY KISHANLAL KEDIA1,150-22.09-30.53
VISHWAS AMBALAL PATEL862-24.72-27.02
BHAVOOK TRIPATHI896-20.90-22.90
RAJESH KUMAR784-17.44-23.15
DILIP KUMAR VISHINDAS LAKHI786-16.46-18.41
SAMEER MAHENDRA SAMPAT564-16.89-17.73
SANJIV DHIRESH SHAH542-14.306.39
HITESH SATISHCHANDRA DOSHI460-19.07-29.17
SACHIN BANSAL422-16.46-31.65
Source: Prime Infobase

Meanwhile, Vijay Kedia's portfolio value has shrunk by 505 crore or 30.5% in over seven months, with his top two holdings - Atul Auto and Tejas Networks down 30-37% in the last six-month period.

Akash Bhansali's portfolio has lost 16% of its value since October 1, while investment banker-turned-entrepreneur Hemendra Kothari has seen a 29% wealth erosion. Ashish Dhawan and Nemish Shah's portfolios are down 19-22% during this period.

Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agarwal have managed to limit their losses to 6% since October 1. Still, the fall has increased since January 1 to up to 15% as the selloff in the broader market deepened this year.

Lastly, Sachin Bansal, Flipkart's founder and now Navi's CEO, has been one of the worst hit in the ongoing bloodbath, losing 32% of its portfolio value.

Flashing Green

On the other hand, the Jhunjhunwala family, Manish Jain and Sanjiv Shah managed to buck the weak market trend, witnessing a 6-33% increase in their wealth since October 1. The Jhunjhunwala family's portfolio has gained from the listing of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, where it holds a 49.54% stake worth 14,400 crore.

Data Source: Prime Infobase

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 10:44 AM IST
