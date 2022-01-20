Vijay Kedia books profit in these two stocks after holding for two quarters

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Kolkata-born ace investor has booked profit during October to December 2021 quarter in his two portfolio stocks — Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. and Elecon Engineering Co Ltd. — after holding them for two previous quarter. According to the shareholding pattern of these two companies for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Cera Sanitaryware

According to shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware for October to December 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. However, his name was there in this list in September 2021 shareholding pattern. Vijay Kedia was holding 1,35,306 Cera Sanitaryware shares or 1.04 per cent stake in the shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 quarter. This means Vijay Kedia has sold out his stake in the company. However, it can't be ascertained whether he sold out his 100 per cent stake in the company or he sold out his stake in the company to an extent that it went below 1 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Elecon Engineering

According to Elecon Engineering shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia was holding 13 lakh company shares or 1.16 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. This means, ace investor has booked profit in the company.

Vijay Kedia had bough stake in these two companies during Q1 FY2021-22 that means ace investor booked profit in these two companies are holding them for near two quarters.

