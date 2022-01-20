Vijay Kedia books profit in these two stocks after holding for two quarters

According to shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware for October to December 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. However, his name was there in this list in September 2021 shareholding pattern. Vijay Kedia was holding 1,35,306 Cera Sanitaryware shares or 1.04 per cent stake in the shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 quarter. This means Vijay Kedia has sold out his stake in the company. However, it can't be ascertained whether he sold out his 100 per cent stake in the company or he sold out his stake in the company to an extent that it went below 1 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company.

