Indian ace investor and stock market trader Vijay Kedia has picked up fresh stake in textile maker Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd during the three-months period of October-December 2022 (Q3 FY23). Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills were trading more than 5% higher at ₹570 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session.

As per the recent shareholding data released for the third quarter ended December released on the BSE, the veteran investor has picked up fresh stake and currently holds 1.07% stake or 5,00,000 equity shares in the company as of December 2022. Kedia did not hold any stake in the company during the previous quarter of July-September 2022 period.

Meanwhile, DSP Small Cap Fund holds 2.23% stake whereas Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 has 2.11% stake in the fabric manufacturer as of December 2022.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SSML) is a fabric and apparel manufacturer, largely catering to the Tier II & III towns. Siyaram brand portfolio consists of brands like Siyaram (flagship brand), Oxemberg, MSD and J Hampstead. Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd was founded in 1978 in India, and is a manufacturer of fabrics, readymade garments, and other textiles products. The stock has gained more than 25% in a year's period.

The company on Thursday informed in an exchange filing that it has fixed Monday, 6th February, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23, as may be declared by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled on Saturday, 28th January, 2023.

Vijay Kishanlal Kedia is among the marquee investors and his portfolio and bets are closely tracked by the stock market participants. As per data by Trendlyne, the ace investor publicly holds 16 stocks with a net worth of more than ₹720 crore.