Vijay Kedia buys fresh stake in this textile stock during Q32 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:40 PM IST
- Vijay Kedia has pilcked up fresh stake and currently holds 1.07% stake in the textile maker
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Vijay Kedia has picked up fresh stake in textile maker Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd during the three-months period of October-December 2022 (Q3 FY23). Shares of Siyaram Silk Mills were trading more than 5% higher at ₹570 apiece on the BSE in Friday's session.
