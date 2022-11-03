Vijay Kedia hikes stake in this multibagger portfolio stock

The manufacturer of industrial gear systems and material handling equipment clocked in consolidated revenue for FY22 of ₹12.03 billion. Speaking on this Prayasvin Patel, CMD of Elecon said, “The Company has plans to achieve ~ 25% growth in FY23 and we envisage that the growth of last few years to be sustained which will only improve going forward. We have identified the growth potential across various regions in the Americas, Canada, Africa, Europe, and West Asia and are taking various strategic steps to achieve the same. Our wide range of industrial gear applications caters to various industries across categories, like steel, cement, power, sugar, mining, defence, and similar infrastructure sectors.

