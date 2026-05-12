Ace investor Vijay Kedia buys stake in this zero-debt small-cap stock

Creating a successful and resilient stock portfolio requires a series of thoughtful steps.
Creating a successful and resilient stock portfolio requires a series of thoughtful steps.
It begins with setting well-defined investment objectives, selecting a strategy that aligns with your preferences, and maintaining active involvement with both the market and your investments.
It begins with setting well-defined investment objectives, selecting a strategy that aligns with your preferences, and maintaining active involvement with both the market and your investments.
Gaining insights from seasoned investors and implementing their time-tested approaches can provide meaningful direction.
For instance, Vijay Kedia, a celebrated investor, is a notable example, with his market strategies frequently garnering attention and respect.
Who is Vijay Kedia?
Vijay Kedia is a stalwart in the Indian equity markets. Regarded as a market maestro, he has built a reputation for selecting winning mid-cap stocks, making his portfolio a guidepost for retail investors.
Having begun his stock market journey at 19, Kedia's fascination with the financial world stems from his family's roots in the stockbroking business. By 33, he established Kedia Securities, cementing his place in the investment world.
In this editorial, we'll discuss a stock in which he has recently bought a stake.
Which stock did Vijay Kedia buy and why?
Vijay Kedia has picked a stake in small-cap stock Quick Heal Technologies.
Vijay Kedia, through Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd, has purchased 450,249 shares through a bulk deal at an average price of ₹209.13 per share.
He held no stake in the company earlier. While the reasons for his hike remain unclear, here are a few points that can explain the decision.
Good financial performance
Quick Heal Technologies has reported good numbers for the quarter ending 31 December 2025. Revenues at the company for Q3FY26 grew to ₹71.5 crore from ₹70.6 crore year-over-year.
The net profits of the company surged to ₹6.6 crore vs ₹10 lakh on-year. These good Q3 numbers may have led Vijay Kedia to pick a stake in the stock.
FII buying
FII's stake in the company has increased from 0.45% in the December 2025 quarter to 0.76% in the March 2026 quarter.
The March 2026 increase suggests some foreign investors may now see value emerging at lower valuations or expect operational improvement.
Importantly, this increase happened during a period when FIIs were broadly selling Indian equities.
What next?
The cybersecurity landscape in India is facing unprecedented challenges as the penetration of digital services across the country continues to increase.
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi have emerged as the leading hotspots for malware. The India Cyber Threat Report 2026, released by Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies, reveals that these three states account for a significant share of India’s 265.52 million malware detections.
The prospects of Quick Heal appear good, but competition is intense. If the management successfully scales Seqrite’s enterprise cybersecurity over the next 3-5 years, margins could improve.
But execution is critical. Investors should watch for enterprise revenue growth, recurring subscription income, large government/corporate deals, operating margins, and institutional buying.
How shares of Quick Heal Technologies have performed
In the past five days, the Quick Heal Technologies stock has jumped from ₹164.80 to ₹235.
The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹416 on 3 July 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹125 on 30 March 2026.
About Quick Heal Technologies
Quick Heal Technologies is one of India’s best-known cybersecurity firms, with its consumer antivirus brand “Quick Heal” and enterprise-focused brand “Seqrite.”
The company operates in endpoint security, ransomware protection, fraud prevention, data privacy, and enterprise cybersecurity solutions.
The company’s products are customised to suit consumers, small businesses, government establishments, and corporate houses. Over a span of nearly 3 decades, the company’s R&D has focused on computer and network security solutions.
The current portfolio of cloud-based security and advanced machine learning-enabled solutions stops threats, attacks, and malicious traffic before it strikes. This considerably reduces the system resource usage. The security solutions are indigenously developed in India.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com