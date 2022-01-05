Vijay Kedia buys stake in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock. Do you own?

Vijay Kedia portfolio: With the beginning of New Year 2022, stock market investors are keeping close eye on company results and ace investors portfolio because a single change in ace investors' portfolio works as value pick for retail investors. For such retail investors, there is a piece of news as Vijay Kedia has bought fresh stake in Dolly Khanna portfolio stock — Talbros Automotive Components. The Kolkata born investor trader has bought 2.27 per cent stake in the company during October to December 2021 quarter.

Vijay Kedia shareholding

As per Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for Q3FY22, Vijay Kedia bought 2.80 lakh company shares during October to December 2021 quarter, which is 2.27 per cent of total issued paid up capital of the company. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia name was not there in the list of individual shareholders. This means, the market magnet bought these shares during October to December 2021 quarter.

Dolly Khanna raises stake in Talbros Automobile Components

In July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna had added this auto company in her portfolio buying 1,54,061 shares of the company or 1.25 per cent stake in the company. As per Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna now holds 2,11,120 company shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company. This means, Chennai-based ace investor has raised her shareholding in the company from 1.25 per cent to 1.71 per cent in October to December 2021 quarter.

Talbros Automotive Components share price history

In Q3FY22, Talbros Automotive Components share price has risen from ₹288.10 apiece levels (close price on 30th September 2021) to ₹390.50 per share levels (close price on 31st December 2021), delivering around 35 per cent return to its shareholders. This Dolly Khanna and Vijay Kedia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered around 175 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year.

