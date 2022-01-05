Vijay Kedia buys stake in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock. Do you own?

In July to September 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna had added this auto company in her portfolio buying 1,54,061 shares of the company or 1.25 per cent stake in the company. As per Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Dolly Khanna now holds 2,11,120 company shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company. This means, Chennai-based ace investor has raised her shareholding in the company from 1.25 per cent to 1.71 per cent in October to December 2021 quarter.