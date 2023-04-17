Precision Camshafts: Vijay Kedia buys stake in this small-cap stock. Share jumps 14%2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 12:37 PM IST
- Vijay Kedia's name has appeared in shareholding pattern for Q4FY23 of this small-cap stock
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Retail investors closely follow ace investors' portfolio to find out value picks. Some retail investors scan portfolio of market magnets to find out the direction in which smart money has flows in last quarter. For such stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor Vijay Kedia's name has appeared in latest shareholding data of Precision Camshafts Ltd. After the news break out, heavy buying interest was witnessed in this small-cap stock during early morning deals the stock surged over 11 per cent within few minutes of stock market opening today.
