Vijay Kedia portfolio: Retail investors closely follow ace investors' portfolio to find out value picks. Some retail investors scan portfolio of market magnets to find out the direction in which smart money has flows in last quarter. For such stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor Vijay Kedia's name has appeared in latest shareholding data of Precision Camshafts Ltd. After the news break out, heavy buying interest was witnessed in this small-cap stock during early morning deals the stock surged over 11 per cent within few minutes of stock market opening today.

Vijay Kedia shareholding

According to Precision Camshafts share holding pattern for January to March 2023 data, Vijay Kedia's name figures in the list of individual investors who own one per cent or more stake in this small-cap stock. In Q4FY23 shareholding pattern of the company, Vijay Kedia owns 10 lakh company shares, which is 1.05 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for October to December 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia's name doesn't figure in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means ace investor has bought fresh stake in the company during January to March 2023. However, it can't be ascertained whether he bought all shares during Q4FY23 or he had bought some shares earlier rest in the recently ended quarter.

As per the shareholding rules, a listed company is bound to share name of individual investors who own one per cent or more stake in the company. So, it might have happened that Vijay Kedia bought some shares earlier and rest in recently ended quarter that took his shareholding in the company above one per cent. But, it is also possible that Vijay Kedia bought all Precision Camshafts shares during January to March 2023 quarter.

After the news broke out that Vijay Kedia's name has appeared in Precision Camshafts shareholding pattern for Q4FY23, Precision Camshafts share price today witnessed heavy buying interest in early morning session. Precision Camshafts share price opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹121.20 apiece, logging near 14 per cent intraday rise during Monday deals.