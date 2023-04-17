Vijay Kedia shareholding

According to Precision Camshafts share holding pattern for January to March 2023 data, Vijay Kedia's name figures in the list of individual investors who own one per cent or more stake in this small-cap stock. In Q4FY23 shareholding pattern of the company, Vijay Kedia owns 10 lakh company shares, which is 1.05 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for October to December 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia's name doesn't figure in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means ace investor has bought fresh stake in the company during January to March 2023. However, it can't be ascertained whether he bought all shares during Q4FY23 or he had bought some shares earlier rest in the recently ended quarter.