Vijay Kedia portfolio: Taking part in post-budget rally, Sudarshan Chemical share price has shot up to the tune of near 5 per cent in early morning deals. Sudarshan Chemical share price today opened with an upside gap of around ₹3 per share and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹622.50, giving fresh breakout at ₹602 per share levels.

According to stock market experts, this Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has given fresh breakout at ₹602 per share levels and it may go up to ₹680 to ₹700 per share levels in next 2-3 months. They said that Budget 2022 focuses on infrastructure sector and the company manufactures colour and effect pigments that is extensively used in infrastructure sector. So, the company is expected to get benefit of this infra focused general budget presented yesterday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking on the reasons that is fueling Sudarshan Chemical share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "The chemical stock is rising after the tabling of infra focused budget yesterday because Sudarshan Chemical manufactures colour and effect pigments that are used in the infrastructure sector extensively. So, this budget proposal is expected to boost business volume of the company in long term and hence we are witnessing bulk buying in this Vijay Kedia counter." He said that the stock is in highly bullish mode as it has given fresh breakout at ₹602 per share levels.

On what technical chart pattern suggests in regard to Sudarshan Chemical share price; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "Sudarshan Chemical share is trading above 4-month high levels and has given strong breakout on the charts with substantial volumes. We are expecting it may test ₹690 to ₹700 level in short term. But, one must maintain stop loss at ₹570 levels while taking position in this counter."

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Sudarshan Chemical

According to Sudarshan Chemical shareholding pattern for Q3FY22, Vijay Kedia holds 10 lakh company shares, which is to the tune of 1.44 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.