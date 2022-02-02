Vijay Kedia chemical stock surges in post-budget rally. Should you buy?

Speaking on the reasons that is fueling Sudarshan Chemical share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "The chemical stock is rising after the tabling of infra focused budget yesterday because Sudarshan Chemical manufactures colour and effect pigments that are used in the infrastructure sector extensively. So, this budget proposal is expected to boost business volume of the company in long term and hence we are witnessing bulk buying in this Vijay Kedia counter." He said that the stock is in highly bullish mode as it has given fresh breakout at ₹602 per share levels.

