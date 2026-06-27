Vijay Kedia explains why every bull market ends the same way—and where the next opportunity could be

Veteran investor Vijay Kedia has shared what he calls a "timeless lesson" for investors, arguing that markets do not move in a straight line but instead rotate across different asset classes in repeating cycles of optimism, euphoria and correction.

In a detailed social media post titled Understanding Financial Asset Rotation (Part 1), Kedia explained how the post-pandemic investment landscape offers one of the clearest examples of how capital shifts from one asset class to another, creating winners and losers at different stages of the cycle.

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Rather than focusing on predicting the next hot investment, Kedia urged investors to understand the broader pattern that has played out repeatedly across stocks, real estate, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, industrial commodities and artificial intelligence-related investments.

"Financial assets don't move in a straight line. They move in rotation. Opportunity > Optimism > Narrative > Euphoria > Correction > New Opportunity. The asset class changes. The narrative changes. The cycle changes. But the pattern remains the same."

According to Kedia, India's equity markets perfectly illustrate this process. Following the pandemic-led crash, equities staged a powerful recovery. Between 2021 and September 2024, Indian markets emerged among the world's strongest performers, producing numerous multibagger stocks as investors embraced India's strong economic growth story.

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However, he noted that even fundamentally strong narratives eventually become fully priced into markets.

"The narrative -India being the world's fastest-growing major economy -was true. But as valuations became richer, optimism gradually turned into euphoria, and investors needed to moderate their return expectations."

As valuations climbed, leadership gradually shifted away from equities toward other asset classes.

Real estate was among the first beneficiaries of this rotation. It was followed by cryptocurrencies, where themes such as digital gold, institutional adoption and the emergence of a new financial system attracted massive retail participation. According to Kedia, optimism soon evolved into euphoria before volatility reminded investors that no market trend lasts indefinitely.

Gold and silver then became the next preferred destinations for capital, reinforcing their traditional role as safe-haven assets. At the same time, structural themes such as artificial intelligence, solar energy and electrification captured investors' imagination.

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Every cycle creates the next opportunity Kedia believes the underlying stories supporting these investments were genuine. However, he cautioned that even strong long-term themes can become vulnerable once market enthusiasm pushes valuations beyond reasonable levels.

The rotation then extended to industrial metals such as copper, aluminium and zinc, supported by expectations surrounding infrastructure spending, electrification, energy transition and AI-driven demand. As valuations expanded, these sectors too have started showing signs of cooling.

More recently, the AI revolution created another powerful investment wave, benefiting semiconductor manufacturers, technology giants and markets closely associated with the AI ecosystem, particularly the US, Taiwan and South Korea.

Yet Kedia believes this leadership, too, will eventually give way to the next opportunity as investors rotate capital elsewhere.

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"Different asset classes. Different narratives. Different cycles. Same pattern. Different outcome for investors. A good opportunity creates optimism. Optimism creates a narrative. The narrative attracts more participants. Participation fuels euphoria. Euphoria is followed by correction. And every correction quietly creates a new opportunity."

His broader message is that investors should spend less time chasing whichever asset class is currently attracting headlines and more time recognising where markets stand within the broader investment cycle.

For long-term investors, he suggested, understanding market psychology may be just as valuable as analysing balance sheets or macroeconomic data. Every rally eventually attracts excessive optimism, every correction creates discomfort, and both phases are temporary.

Kedia concluded the first part of his series with a reflection that extends beyond investing.

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"Life taught me many lessons. The most valuable one was this.. Wealth without peace is incomplete. Long term investing taught me that victory comes through experience, patience, and knowledge."

The veteran investor indicated that the second part of the series will focus on "The Journey of an Investor", shifting attention from market cycles to the mindset required to build wealth over the long term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.