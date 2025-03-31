Vijay Kedia celebrates reaching ‘next generation’ as ‘biggest fan’ sings investing lessons as Bollywood song | Watch

Vijay Kedia reposted a video on X (Twitter) from his “biggest fan”, a child identified as Ananya Jain, who turned the ace investor's market advice into Bollywood song lyrics.

Vijay Kedia celebrated the video as proof of market investing lessons reaching the next generation in India. He wrote on X, “This little girl just turned my words into magic. Investing lessons reach the next generation. (sic)”

Watch Viral Video: ‘O Mere Market Man…’ Vijay Kedia's Investing Tips in Bollywood Song Format

The video was posted by an X user identified as Gaurav Jain, early on March 31, who tagged the Vijay Kedia and wrote: “O mere market man...Sir ur biggest fan.....Ananya jain (sic)”.

There were no more details available about the child in the video or the X user. Little Ananya can be seen and heard singing Vijay Kedia's various markets related advice — such as options trading not being everyone's cup of tea, avoiding penny stocks, undertaking SIPs, and continuing to invest in the market despite slump periods — all to the tune of Kishore Kumar's iconic ‘O Mere Dil Ki Chain’ from the yesteryear movie Mere Jeevan Saathi.

Sunita Williams’ space journey like investing: Vijay Kedia Vijay Kedia, the founder of Kedia Securities, is known for his quirky style of sharing investing lessons on social media. Earlier on March 19, he compared NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ extended space mission to stock market investing — highlighting the shared qualities of patience, flexibility, and resilience amid a volatile stock market.

“Sunita Williams’ space journey is like investing—both need patience, flexibility, and strength. Just like space missions face delays, the stock market also has ups and downs. Uncertainty is normal, but success comes from planning, smart decisions, and staying strong. Trust the process, be ready for challenges, and focus on long-term growth instead of quick profits. In both space and investing, those who stay strong and adapt succeed,” he said on X.

