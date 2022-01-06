Vijay Kedia has joined Dolly Khanna as investor in Talbros Automotive Components in October to December 2021 quarter. The Kolkata-born ace investor has bought 2.27 per cent stake in the company that has given multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year. In fact, Dolly Khanna has also raised her stake in the company from 1.25 per cent to 1.71 per cent in Q3FY22. The news became public when BSE shared the shareholding pattern of the company on its website on 4th January 2021.

Talbros Automotive Components shareholding pattern for Q3FY22

As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components, Vijay Kedia holds 2.80 lakh shares or 2.27 per cent stake in the company whereas Dolly Khanna holds 2,11,120 shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company. If we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 quarter, name of Vijay Kedia is not there in the list of individual shareholders whereas Dolly Khanna stands there with a total number of 1,54,061 shares or 1.25 per cent company's stake. This means, Vijay Khanna joined Dolly Khanna as investor in this multibagger stock while the Chennai-based investor raise her stake in the company from 1.25 per cent to 1.71 per cent in December 2021 quarter.

Talbros Automotive Components share price history

The market has given strong positive response to this development as Talbros Automotive Components share price registered 17 per cent rise on 5th January 2022.

Talbros Automotive Components stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, Talbros Automotive Components shares have jumped from around ₹158 to ₹512.80 apiece levels, logging around 225 per cent rise in last one year. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the auto counter.

Talbros Automotive Components share price outlook

Speaking on Talbros Automotive Components share price outlook; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Talbros Automotive Components shares have strong support at ₹450 and it may soon go up to ₹550 levels. Any dip in the counter should be seen as buying opportunity as the stock has risen more than 17 per cent yesterday."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

