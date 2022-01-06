Vijay Kedia joins Dolly Khanna as investor in this multibagger stock. Do you own?

As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive Components, Vijay Kedia holds 2.80 lakh shares or 2.27 per cent stake in the company whereas Dolly Khanna holds 2,11,120 shares or 1.71 per cent stake in the company. If we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2021 quarter, name of Vijay Kedia is not there in the list of individual shareholders whereas Dolly Khanna stands there with a total number of 1,54,061 shares or 1.25 per cent company's stake. This means, Vijay Khanna joined Dolly Khanna as investor in this multibagger stock while the Chennai-based investor raise her stake in the company from 1.25 per cent to 1.71 per cent in December 2021 quarter.

