Vijay Kedia keeps faith despite Dolly Khanna trimming stake in small-cap stock2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 09:12 AM IST
- Vijay Kedia has kept his stake in small-cap company unchanged at 2.27 per cent during Q1FY23
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor Dolly Khanna has trimmed her stake in Talbros Automotive company in Q1FY23. The Chennai-based investor has cut down her shareholding in the automotive company from 1.13 per cent to 1.10 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter. However, other ace investor Vijay Kedia has kept his faith in the small-cap stock keeping his shareholding in the stock unchanged at 2.27 per cent of the net paid up capital of the company.