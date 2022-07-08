Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor Dolly Khanna has trimmed her stake in Talbros Automotive company in Q1FY23. The Chennai-based investor has cut down her shareholding in the automotive company from 1.13 per cent to 1.10 per cent during April to June 2022 quarter. However, other ace investor Vijay Kedia has kept his faith in the small-cap stock keeping his shareholding in the stock unchanged at 2.27 per cent of the net paid up capital of the company.

Dolly Khanna shareholding

According to Talbros Automotive shareholding pattern for recently ended June 2022 quarter, Dolly Khanna holds 1,35,215 shares, which is 1.10 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In March 2022 quarter, she was holding 1,39,873 shares, which was 1.13 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. so, during April to June 2022 quarter, ace investor booked partial profit in the stock selling sold out 4,658 shares or 0.03 per cent stake in the company.

As per the exchange rules, listed companies are bound to share names of those shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares in the company. However, these companies are not bound to share the details of buy and sell of their shares. Hence, shareholding pattern of the company only give net change in shareholding of those shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company.

Vijay Kedia shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Talbros Automotive for April to June 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 2,80,000 shares or 2.27 per cent stake in the company. His shareholding in the company in Q4FY22 was same. So, the ace Indian investor has kept his faith in the small-cap stock keeping his shareholding unchanged in Q1FY23.

Current market capital of Talbros Automotive is ₹635 crore and the small-cap stock ended with a trade volume of 2.05 lakh after the close of Wednesday session. Its last 20 days average trade volume is 92,788, which is much lower from its Wednesday trade volume. Its 52-week high is ₹658 and its 52-week low is ₹130.30 per share. Its book value per share is 244.53.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.