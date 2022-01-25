BSE, India’s premier stock exchange, on Tuesday signed an agreement with ace investor Vijay Kedia for an exclusive licence to his jingle, “BSE Meri Jaan Ho Tum".

In a ceremony held at BSE ICH, Kedia transferred all rights of the jingle to BSE for a one-time and all-inclusive fee of Re 1 and declared that he shall not owe any future additional royalties or fees for future use of the jingle.

Vijay Kedia, managing director of Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd. is a well-known and successful long-term investor in the Indian capital markets. In 2016, Kedia was conferred with a doctoral degree. He was ranked 13th on the Business World list of Successful Investors of India. Recently, Kedia was given Dr Ambedkar award by the governor of Maharashtra for his charity work.

Kedia has sung and released more than 10 songs related to capital markets.

Vijay Kedia said, “from my first failed attempt in 1989 to become a sub-broker at BSE to today where my voice becomes a part of this great institution, the journey is both overwhelming and an honour."

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE, said "Kedia has been a long term investor in the capital markets, and a well-wisher and supporter of the exchange. We are grateful for his kind gesture."

