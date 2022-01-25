Vijay Kedia offers BSE rights to his jingle

Vijay Kedia, managing director of Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd. is a well-known and successful long-term investor in the Indian capital markets. In 2016, Kedia was conferred with a doctoral degree. He was ranked 13th on the Business World list of Successful Investors of India. Recently, Kedia was given Dr Ambedkar award by the governor of Maharashtra for his charity work.

