Vijay Kedia on social media recommending 3 stocks for 20x return in a month: Is it real? Market veteran says...

Ace investor Vijay Kedia on Wednesday issued a warning to his followers on social media after a deepfake video imitating him was spotted doing rounds on the internet.

Sharing the video, which shows a man seeming to look and sound like the investor, Kedia said it was fake.

In the video, the man imitating Kedia is seen recommending three stocks that will give 20x returns in a month to investors.

The man in the video even goes on to say that “today is the best opportunity” to invest in those stocks. He then asks investors to join his channel for “free” to get to know about the three stocks.

The deepfake video was flagged to Vijay Kedia by a user on X, who asked him to veify the details about it after coming across a surprise recommendation from the investor. Kedia in his post said that the video was not of him.

“Someone made a fake video of me advising shares. The face is mine, the voice is mine… but suddenly, I sound like I studied in Oxford and grew up in New York,” Kedia said in a post on X.

“If you ever hear me speaking perfect English with a Western accent, just know—it’s not me,” he added.

The market veteran also asked his followers to verify everything before trusting these videos, and to beware of them.

“Beware of fake videos—verify before you trust, or your money might end up in the wrong hands,” he said, urging followers to stay vigilant of fraudsters.

Vijay Kedia, a revered figure in the Indian stock market scene, is known for his insightful strategies regarding investments. While Kedia recommends sectors to invest in, he almost never pinpoints to stocks that are believed to perform well.

Netizens react The post has already garnered nearly one lakh views, with Vijay Kedia's followers promptly reacting to his warning.

“How can one verify? This will make 10 rounds of earth on social media before anybody points out it's fake,” a user said.

Another joked on the accent used in the deepfake video, which is far from an Indian accent.

“If Vijay Kedia suddenly sounds like Warren Buffett’s long-lost cousin, just know—it’s AI at work! 😂 Beware of deepfakes, folks,” he said.

“Sir it's really a cause of concern. It could be AI developed video or through something similar. Science is boonfor world but sometimes it becomes bane as in this case. Take appropriate action n steps to prevent n discourage fraudsters. Nowadays unscrupulous elements are v active,” a third user commented.