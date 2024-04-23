Vijay Kedia picks up stake despite LIC booking profit in Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infra during Q4FY24
Vijay Kedia's company Kedia Securities name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Reliance Infra shareholding for the January to March 2024 quarter
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor of the Indian stock market Vijay Kedia's company kedia Securities name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. kedia Securities' name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Anil Ambani-led company's shareholding pattern for the January to March 2024 quarter. The market magnate owns a 1.01 percent stake in this Reliance ADAG company. However, the insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has booked profit in Reliance Infra shares. LIC's name has disappeared from the shareholding pattern of Reliance Infra in the details shared by the Reliance ADAG company for the recently ended March 2024 quarter.
