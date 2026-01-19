Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor acquires fresh stake in Advait Energy Transitions in Q3; stock jumps over 9%

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Shares of Advait Energy Transitions jumped 9.5% in intraday trading on Monday, January 19, to the day's high of ₹1,487 apiece after ace investor Vijay Kedia's name appeared among the company's shareholders.

Dalal Street's top investor, Vijay Kedia, through his brokerage firm Kedia Securities, acquired a fresh 1.14% stake, or 1.25 lakh shares, in Advait Energy Transitions during the December quarter (Q3), according to data from Trendlyne. The total holding is now valued at ₹18.4 crore.

Retail investors closely monitor Kedia's investment decisions, often viewing them as indicators of potential opportunities in the market. Trendlyne data showed that Vijay Kedia had investments in 17 stocks, with a total net worth exceeding ₹1,117.4 crore.

In addition to the stake purchase news by Kedia, the company’s ₹33 crore-order win also supported the stock’s rally. In its regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it received a new domestic order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCL) for a turnkey project.

Advait Energy is a small-cap stock with a market capitalisation of ₹1, 583 crore as of today. Founded in 2009, Advait Energy Transitions Limited specialises in stringing tools, ACS wire manufacturing, OPGW operations, ERS, turnkey telecom projects, live line installations, and green energy.

Ashish Kacholia also bets on Advait Energy Besides Vijay Kedia, another marquee investor, Ashish Kacholia, also owns a stake in the company. Known as the "Big Whale" of Dalal Street, Kacholia held a 2.06% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter.

The prominent investor has been holding the stake in the company since July 2024, though he trimmed the stake in recent quarters. His current stake remained above 2%, which is currently valued at ₹33 crore, as per Trendlyne.

Kacholia has been building his portfolio of stocks for about two decades now. His investment strategies, which include increasing and reducing stakes in individual stocks, tend to have significant implications on the scrip's movements.

Kacholia primarily focuses on mid- and small-cap stocks, which make up two-thirds of his portfolio. He is known for his expertise in diversification and efficient capital allocation, often spreading investments across various sectors, especially chemicals and petrochemicals.

The stakes held by the two market masters seem to reflect expectations of huge potential in the company's growth, given a strong rise in demand for power and the company's entry into renewable energy in 2023.

Advait Energy Transitions share price trend The company’s shares have been under pressure since reaching a fresh all-time high of ₹2,419 in July 2025, losing 40% of their value from that peak.

Despite the recent decline, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, surging 278% over the past three years and an extraordinary 5,326% over the last five years.

