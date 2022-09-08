Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor books partial profit in this small-cap stock2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 10:57 AM IST
- Vijay Kedia has sold out 271,055 shares of the small-cap company at ₹47.21 apiece
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor Vijay Kedia has booked partial profit in BSE listed Lykis shares. As per the bulk deals information available on BSE website, Kolkata born Indian investor has offloaded some shareholding in the small-cap company. The bulk deal reveals that Vijay Kedia has sold out 271,055 shares of the company at the price of ₹47.21 apiece. So, the market magnet fished out ₹1,27,96,506.55.