Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor books partial profit in this small-cap stock

Lykis share price history

Lykis shares are not among multibagger stocks but it is among those stocks that have given stellar return to its shareholders in last one year. In last one year this small-cap stock has risen from ₹32 to ₹48 apiece levels, logging around 50 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, it has risen from around ₹40.50 apiece levels to ₹48 per share mark, logging near 20 per cent rise in this period.