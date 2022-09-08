Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor books partial profit in this small-cap stock

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor books partial profit in this small-cap stock

Vijay Kedia shareholding in the company now stands at 7.93 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Photo: Courtesy Vijay Kedia twitter
2 min read . 10:57 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Vijay Kedia has sold out 271,055 shares of the small-cap company at 47.21 apiece

Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor Vijay Kedia has booked partial profit in BSE listed Lykis shares. As per the bulk deals information available on BSE website, Kolkata born Indian investor has offloaded some shareholding in the small-cap company. The bulk deal reveals that Vijay Kedia has sold out 271,055 shares of the company at the price of 47.21 apiece. So, the market magnet fished out 1,27,96,506.55.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Lykis Ltd

According to shareholding pattern of Lykis Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia holds 18,07,911 shares, which is 9.33 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As Vijay Kedia has sold out 2,71,055 shares of the company, his current shareholding stands at 15,36,856, which comes around 7.93 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. So, the ace investor has offloaded 1.40 per cent stake in the company.

Till June 2021 quarter, Vijay Kedia was holding around 10 per cent stake in Lykis Ltd. He trimmed his stake in this small-cap company during July to September 2021 quarter from near 10 per cent to around 9.33 per cent. After that he continued with this stake till June 2022 quarter. So, the ace investor has booked partial profit in the stock after a gap of near one year.

Lykis share price history

Lykis shares are not among multibagger stocks but it is among those stocks that have given stellar return to its shareholders in last one year. In last one year this small-cap stock has risen from 32 to 48 apiece levels, logging around 50 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, it has risen from around 40.50 apiece levels to 48 per share mark, logging near 20 per cent rise in this period.

In last six months, this small-cap Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has surged from around 30 to 48 apiece levels, logging near 60 per cent in this time. From March 2022 to last week of August 2022, Lykis shares remained sideways around 30 apiece levels but it shot up in the last week of August and surged to the tune of 48 today, logging 60 per cent rise in last one month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

