Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor books profit in multibagger stock Patel Engineering after 300% rise in one year
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Vijay Kedia booked some profit in Patel Engineering in the March quarter of the previous financial year. The stock fell over 5 per cent in the March quarter.
Vijay Kedia portfolio: Indian stock market investor Vijay Kedia booked some profit in Patel Engineering in the March quarter of the previous financial year, according to data available with exchanges.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started