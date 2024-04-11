Vijay Kedia portfolio: Indian stock market investor Vijay Kedia booked some profit in Patel Engineering in the March quarter of the previous financial year, according to data available with exchanges.

According to shareholding pattern data of Patel Engineering for the March quarter of FY24, Kedia Securities Private Limited held 1,20,00,000 shares, or 1.55 per cent stake, in the company.

On the other hand, in the December quarter of FY24, Kedia Securities held 1,30,00,000 shares or 1.68 per cent stake in the company.

According to the exchange rules, listed companies are required to share the names of all shareholders who own one per cent or more stake in them. However, the companies do not have to reveal details of the buying and selling of stocks by these shareholders.

Patel Engineering share price trend

Patel Engineering share price has surged nearly four times, or 300 per cent, over the last year. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹79 on February 6 this year and saw some correction thereafter. At the current market price of ₹59.56, the stock is down nearly 25 per cent from its 52-week high.

Patel Engineering share price fell 5.40 per cent in the last March quarter. On a monthly scale, the stock is up nearly 5 per cent in Apri so far. This is after the stock's poor show in the last two months. Patel Engineering share price fell 3 per cent in February and over 16 per cent in the month of March.

Vijay Kedia portfolio stocks

Apart from Patel Engineering, Kedia holds stakes in several other companies, including Vaibhav Global, Siyaram Silk Mills, Atul Auto, Elecon Engineering Company, Repro India, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, etc. Kedia publicly holds nine stocks with a net worth of over ₹780.8 crore, according to data from the equity research platform Trendlyne.

However, all companies have not disclosed their March quarter shareholding pattern so the above figure may change. Also, companies are not required to reveal the names of investors who hold a stake of less than one per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. This means Kedia may have a stake in several other companies too.

