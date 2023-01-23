Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor books profit in stock that he held for two decades1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:24 AM IST
- Vijay Kedia started investing in Cera Sanitaryware in 2004
Vijay Kedia portfolio: .ce investor has booked profit in Cera Sanitaryware shares during October to December 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for recently ended December 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. In shareholding data of the company for September 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia was holding 1.02 per cent stake in the company. This means, Vijay Kedia offloaded his stake in the company during third quarter of the current financial year.
