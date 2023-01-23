Vijay Kedia portfolio: .ce investor has booked profit in Cera Sanitaryware shares during October to December 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for recently ended December 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. In shareholding data of the company for September 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia was holding 1.02 per cent stake in the company. This means, Vijay Kedia offloaded his stake in the company during third quarter of the current financial year.

Vijay Kedia shareholding in Cera Sanitaryware

As mentioned above, Vijay Kedia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company in shareholding data of the Cera Sanitaryware Ltd for third quarter of the financial year 2022-23. However, in shareholding pattern of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Vijay Kedia was holding 1,32,507 company shares, which was 1.02 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Vijay Kedia started investing in Cera Sanitaryware in 2004 and remained invested till Q2FY2022-23. In these near two decade of shareholding, the ace investor had around 2 per cent of total paid up capital of the stock at one point of time and he started booking partial profit in the stock in a calibrated manner and now he has offloaded his stake in the company to such an extent that his name has gone missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company.

On how one share can change an investor's life, Vijay Kedia once highlighted his investment journey in Cera Sanitaryware through a tweet in July 2022 citing, "Had more than 2%. Still holding 1% and there's no appreciation in last 5 years. (Read my quote, "Only two people know top and bottom: God and a lier."). Now say If, if it doubles in next 5 years, my investment will be 200 times in 23 years. One share can change your life."

Had more than 2%. Still holding 1% and there's no appreciation in last 5 years. (Read my quote, "Only two people know top and bottom: God and a lier.").

Vijay Kedia tweeted this information about Cera Sanitaryware while replying to a tweet posted by Manish Bothra, "Mr. @VijayKedia1 started investing in Cera from 2004...it took him a year to accumulate some meaningful qty at around ₹40. By 2007 it became 4x. In 2008 Crash it came back to his purchase price & even went below that. From 2009 to 2017 Cera went up from ₹40 to ₹4000."