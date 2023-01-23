Vijay Kedia started investing in Cera Sanitaryware in 2004 and remained invested till Q2FY2022-23. In these near two decade of shareholding, the ace investor had around 2 per cent of total paid up capital of the stock at one point of time and he started booking partial profit in the stock in a calibrated manner and now he has offloaded his stake in the company to such an extent that his name has gone missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company.

