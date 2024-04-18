Vijay Kedia portfolio: Ace investor picks stake in 'Club Mahindra' owner company during Q4FY24
Vijay Kedia portfolio: As of 31st March 2024, the ace investor of the Indian stock market owns a 1% stake in ‘Club Mahindra’ owner company
Vijay Kedia portfolio: With the beginning of a new financial year, a good number of retail investors and market observers are busy scanning the shareholding pattern of ace investors. This exercise helps them understand the direction in which smart money has moved in the previous quarter. For such stock market investors and market observers, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor Vijay Kedia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd for January to March 2024. As per the latest shareholding of the hospitality company, Vijay Kedia holds a one percent stake in the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started