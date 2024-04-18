Vijay Kedia portfolio: With the beginning of a new financial year, a good number of retail investors and market observers are busy scanning the shareholding pattern of ace investors. This exercise helps them understand the direction in which smart money has moved in the previous quarter. For such stock market investors and market observers, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor Vijay Kedia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd for January to March 2024. As per the latest shareholding of the hospitality company, Vijay Kedia holds a one percent stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay Kedia's latest portfolio news As per the shareholding pattern of ‘Club Mahindra’ owner company for the recently ended March 2024 quarter, Vijay Kedia owns 20.25 lakh company shares, which is one percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, in the shareholding pattern of the previous quarter i.e. Q3FY24, Vijay Kedia's name didn't figure in the list of individual shareholders. This means Vijay Kedia picked up a stake in the hospitality company.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Vijay Kedia bought all these shares in one short through an upfront payment or he accumulated these shares in a calibrated manner. It is also not possible to establish whether Vijay Kedia picked up all these shares in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the exchange filing rules, a listed company is bound to share the names of every shareholder who owns one percent more stake in the company. However, the listed company is not bound to divulge details of buying and selling of stock. It might be possible that Vijay Kedia owned some company shares as of 31st December 2023 but the total stake was below one percent and hence his name was not mentioned in the shareholding pattern of the previous quarter. At the same time, it is also possible that Vijay Kedia did not own any company share as of 31st December 2023 and he accumulated all these 20.25 lakh company shares in Q4FY24. But, it is for sure that Vijay Kedia picked up fresh shares in the previous quarter.

After Global Vectra Helicorp, this hospitality compamny is the second new company that has named Vijay Kedia in its shareholding pattern for the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!